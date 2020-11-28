The Colts have locked up their starting nose tackle for the next three years.

Grover Stewart and the Colts have reached an agreement on a three-year contract, Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The report calls it a three-year, $30.75 million contract with $20 million guaranteed, although sometimes initial reports of contract numbers prove to be inflated.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Colts in 2017, Stewart was in the final year of his rookie deal and was slated to become a free agent in March. Now he’ll remain in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future.

Colts extend Grover Stewart originally appeared on Pro Football Talk