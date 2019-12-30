Colts extend contracts of Zach Pascal, Mo Alie-Cox, Chase McLaughlin

The Colts announced one-year contract extensions for three key players.

Receiver Zach Pascal, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and kicker Chase McLaughlin will return to Indianapolis next season. All three had expiring contracts.

Pascal, claimed off waivers from the Titans in June 2018, caught 41 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alie-Cox played 321 offensive snaps and 124 on special teams this season. In the past two seasons, he has 15 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

McLaughlin kicked for three teams this season. He was 5-for-6 on field goal attempts and 11-for-11 on PATs in four games with the Colts after replacing the injured Adam Vinatieri.

It’s another sign that Vinatieri’s career may have reached an end.