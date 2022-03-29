Colts explored potentially massive trade for young QB

The Indianapolis Colts traded away quarterback Carson Wentz without a real plan to replace him and even though they eventually got an upgrade in Matt Ryan, the team explored a potential trade for a young quarterback who would have cost the team two first-round picks.

Exploring a trade for a new quarterback after shipping off Wentz isn’t newsworthy. We know the Colts were in just about every market where there was an available option.

What is newsworthy is the fact that owner Jim Irsay told the media Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach that the team explored a trade that involved giving up a lot of draft capital.

That suggests this player is likely near the top of the position or is ascending to that tier.

“It would have been a trade scenario for a younger guy,” Irsay said Tuesday via Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star. “At least two ones, probably.”

Irsay wouldn’t divulge who that player was, which comes as no surprise. He said, in the end, the quarterback wound up not really being available. But that potential cost in draft picks suggests that’s a big name at the quarterback position.

“You know we looked at a young guy or two, it was probably one, but really, in the end, he wasn’t available, after all was said and done,” Irsay said. “For a number of other things happening, reasons, it would have had to been something else happening to make him available.”

The Colts wound up in a better situation with the aforementioned Ryan than they were with Wentz. The former is simply a better fit for Frank Reich’s offense even if it means bringing on a 36-year-old veteran near the end of his career.

Now, the Colts have to build around Ryan to ensure his successful transition while also keeping an eye on any potential successors that might come available in the draft over the next two offseasons.

