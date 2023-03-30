Colts expected to scout Anthony Richardson’s pro day

The Indianapolis Colts, along with the rest of the NFL, are expected to be represented by a member of the scouting department Thursday for Anthony Richardson’s pro day.

One of the most polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, Richardson has been a favorite selection for the Colts in mock drafts throughout the last month or so.

Whether that pick comes to fruition remains to be seen, but the Colts will be represented at his pro day Thursday.

Florida is expecting representatives from all 32 NFL teams at its pro day. 70+ credentials reserved for media, too, including SECN/ESPN/NFL+ coverage crews. Packed house to see Anthony Richardson throw and his fellow #Gators NFL Draft prospects work out. — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) March 29, 2023

It should be noted that pro days likely won’t move the needle one way or another when a team is considering a prospect. It’s a bit like the NFL combine where a team just gets another up-close view of how the player works and prepares. The performance of the pro day most likely doesn’t hold much weight in the evaluation process, barring a disastrous outing.

The Colts also are scheduled to have an official top-30 visit with Richardson during the month of April ahead of the draft. This is likely when the team will solidify its feelings about his standing on their big board.

The upside Richardson contains in his profile should outweigh the concerns voiced throughout the pre-draft process. There are certainly obstacles for a quarterback with just 13 starts under his belt at the collegiate level.

However, his combination of elite size, speed, athleticism and arm talent should give the Colts enough comfort to consider him with the No. 4 overall pick. He has the chance to be a unicorn, and this is the opportunity for the Colts to take that risk.

With still roughly a month until the draft, Richardson will be highly debated as a top-five pick.

We’ll see what happens on the final Thursday in April, but the Colts will get another up-close look at Richardson during his pro day Thursday.

