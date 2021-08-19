Colts expected to play most starters vs. Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to play most of their starters for the second preseason game on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

After the majority of the first-team units were held out of the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Frank Reich is expecting most of the starters to get some run during the upcoming preseason game on Saturday.

“For the most part, we’ll have most of our guys. Not all of our starters will start. There’s going to be a couple that don’t play, not many, but most of our starters will play,” Reich told the media Wednesday.

Teams have been more inclined in recent seasons to keep their starters out throughout the preseason or at least limit their reps severely in hopes of avoiding injury.

However, the Colts want to make sure their starters are ready to go for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they played a full quarter.

The Colts are expected to run out rookie Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback even after the stellar outing from Jacob Eason during the opener.

It will be interesting to see how much run the starters get during the second preseason game in Minnesota, but they will certainly get some reps in Saturday night.

