What can the Colts expect to get with the No. 4 NFL Draft pick?

The Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) are set to pick fourth in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts last picked that early in 2012, when they took Andrew Luck first. They held the No. 3 pick in 2018, but traded it to the New York Jets and selected Quenton Nelson at No. 6.

Here are the past 10 No. 4 NFL Draft picks, and how they have fared.

2022: Sauce Gardner, CB, Jets

He started all season, with 2 interceptions, a league-leading 20 passes defended and 69 tackles.

2021: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but a knee injury limited him to 10 games in 2022. He has 96 catches for 1,382 yards and 2 touchdowns through two years.

2020: Andrew Thomas, T, Giants

He has been New York's starting left tackle for three years.

2019: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Raiders

He has been a spotty contributor over four seasons, with 105 career tackles and 10 sacks.

2018: Denzel Ward, CB, Browns

When healthy, he has started in Cleveland. He has 13 career interceptions and returned 2 fumbles for touchdowns in 2022.

2017: Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

He lasted three years in Jacksonville and has played the last three in Tampa Bay. His rushing use has decreased while he has caught more passes. He has 41 career touchdowns.

2016: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

Among the NFL's best running backs his first four years, his production has slowed the past three. He has 80 career touchdowns and his nearing 11,000 total yards.

2015: Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders

He played his first 3⅟₂ seasons for the Raiders, then 3⅟₂ with the Cowboys. He just finished his first season with the Browns. He has 55 career touchdowns.

2014: Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills

He lasted three years in Buffalo and has been on four teams since. He's currently with the Packers.

2013: Lane Johnson, T, Eagles

He has been named to four Pro Bowls and once an All-Pro in 10 seasons with the Eagles.

Quarterbacks picked in the top 4 of the NFL Draft since 2014

2021: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; 2. Zach Wilson, Jets; 3. Trey Lance, 49ers

2020: 1. Joe Burrow, Bengals2019: 1. Kyler Murray, Cardinals2018: 1. Baker Mayfield, Browns; 3. Sam Darnold, Jets

2017: 2. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

2016: 1. Jared Goff, Rams; 2. Carson Wentz, Eagles

2015: 1. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers; 2. Marcus Mariota, Titans; 3. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

Other prominent quarterbacks from the past 10 years of the NFL Draft

2020: 5. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins; 6. Justin Herbert, Chargers

2019: 6. Daniel Jones, Giants

2018: 7. Josh Allen, Bills

2017: 10. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; 12. Deshaun Watson, Texans

