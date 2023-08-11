Colts expect Jonathan Taylor back next week, "no answer" on practice status

The Colts have an idea when running back Jonathan Taylor will be back with the team, but there's no such clarity when it comes to when he might return to practice.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Thursday that the team expects Taylor to return to the team next week. Taylor has been rehabbing his injured ankle on his own this week and has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp.

Taylor has also asked for a trade amid a push for a new contract, but the Colts have been unwilling to move on either front. That situation joins Taylor's injury as reasons why it is unclear when Taylor might get on the field.

"I don’t have an answer for that and a timetable on that. But really looking forward to getting him back and getting him healthy and getting him back out there playing with the guys," Steichen said, via Kevin Hickey of USAToday.com.

The Colts are also missing Zack Moss because of a broken arm, so they are quite thin in the backfield as they prepare to play their first preseason game of the summer.