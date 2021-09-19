Colts left tackle Eric Fisher is poised to take the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon while playing for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The Colts expect Fisher to start today against the Rams, according to multiple reports.

Although Colts coach Frank Reich said during the week that he couldn’t commit to Fisher starting, Fisher practiced all week and appeared to be heading in that direction.

The Colts’ starting right tackle, Braden Smith, is out with a foot injury, so having their starting left tackle on the field would be a welcome change from Week One.

Colts expect Eric Fisher to start today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk