Colts excuse Taylor to deal with personal matter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Colts are doing everything they can to mend their relationship with Jonathan Taylor.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
