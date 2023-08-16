Colts excuse Jonathan Taylor to deal with personal matter

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's offseason has taken another turn.

Taylor returned to Colts training camp on Monday after leaving the team in order to rehab his ankle on his own, but Taylor left again on Wednesday. The team issued a statement saying that Taylor was not leaving because of his surgically-repaired ankle and that his absence will not lead to any fines being issued by the team.

“Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise," the team's statement said. "He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused.”

All of this has played out against the backdrop the trade request Taylor made because of the lack of progress toward a new contract as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal. The Colts have said they will not trade Taylor, who is on the physically unable to perform list because of his ankle and there's no timeline for when he might be cleared to return to action.