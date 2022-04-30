Colts excel in Draft Wire’s grades for Day 2 picks

It was a busy day for the Indianapolis Colts during Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft between a pair of trades and four selections overall.

Originally slated for just two picks—one in each round—on Day 2, the Colts wound up doubling their selections Friday night. They started the day moving back from No. 42 overall, which netted them an extra third-round pick. Then, the Colts traded back into the third round late Friday night to grab their fourth player of the day.

One common theme throughout the selections was the emphasis on high-upside traits. It’s clear the Colts were targeting elite athletes with unique traits at positions of need.

That’s partly why they graded out so well in Draft Wire’s live grades on Day 2.

No. 53 overall: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

After trading back with the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts wound up selecting a player at No. 53 overall who had been labeled a near-perfect fit all along. Pierce checks almost every box for the Colts in what they like about wide receiver prospects.

Here’s what Draft Wire said at the time of the pick:

“Instead of a quarterback of the future, the Colts opt for some immediate help for Matt Ryan. Pierce is a well-rounded receiver with an impressive blend of size and athleticism who knows how to make the tough catches. This might seem high for Pierce, but this is about where I would have taken him overall.

GRADE: B”

No. 73 overall: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

With the No. 73 overall pick, the Colts added one of the prospects with the most upside in the entire draft, regardless of position. The elite athleticism of Woods was just part of the reason this was an exciting pick.

Here’s what Draft Wire had to say at the time of the pick:

“What a steal for the Colts, who land the best tight end prospect in the entire draft, and a potential superstar. Woods has a rare combination of size and athleticism, giving him as much upside as any player in the entire draft. Matt Ryan should be thrilled.

GRADE: A+”

No. 77 overall: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

AP Photo/Butch Dill

After adding two explosive weapons on offense, the Colts used their extra third-round pick at the time to grab Raimann. He will compete for the starting left tackle role with Matt Pryor and has a chance to be the starter in Week 1.

Here’s what Draft Wire said at the time of the pick:

“Another solid value pick for the Colts, who land a much-needed tackle to round out their offensive line. Raimann is older than most prospects (25 in September), but he’s got all the traits to be a Week 1 starter in Indy.

GRADE: B”

No. 96 overall: S Nick Cross, Maryland

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

This was a move that caught almost everyone by surprise. But the Colts had their eyes on Cross throughout the day and made their move to get him. His elite athleticism and age (20) make him a very intriguing prospect to develop for the future.

“Another team that deals a third-rounder next year for one this year, the Colts get fantastic value and a dynamic playmaker for their defense. Cross is a fantastic athlete with great instincts, and the versatility to make plays all over the field.

GRADE: A”

