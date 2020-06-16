Colts have every draft choice under contract, with Julian Blackmon now signed

The Colts have signed all nine of their draft choices, getting safety Julian Blackmon under contract Tuesday.

The team announced the third-rounder’s signing.

The Colts selected Blackmon with the 85th overall choice. He saw action in 48 career games with 39 starts at Utah. Blackmon made 158 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 29 passes defensed, nine interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Blackmon earned first team All-Pac-12 recognition in 2019 after making the second-team in 2017 and 2018.

