Colts evaluating severity of Julian Blackmon’s Achilles injury

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon suffered an Achilles injury during Wednesday’s practice as the team prepares for a trip out west against the San Francisco 49ers.

Listed as a limited participant on the initial injury report for Week 7, Blackmon and the team are waiting on the evaluations of the injury to determine the severity, per Mike Chappell of Fox59.

“The second-year safety was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice after suffering an Achilles injury. The team is awaiting results of medical evaluations to determine the exact nature and severity of the injury, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.”

It’s typically never good when a player is dealing with an Achilles injury and given their recent history with the ailment, Colts fans are probably bracing for the worst. It’s best to not draw any conclusions, though, until the report comes out about the severity of the ankle injury.

It would be a tough loss to have Blackmon miss time. He’s been a heat-seeking missile in the secondary, and the Colts are already down a number of players on the defensive side of the ball.

