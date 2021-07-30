Colts evaluating “next move” with Carson Wentz’s foot

Quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t practice for the Colts on Friday because of a foot injury and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady offered an update on Wentz’s condition after the session came to an end.

Brady told reporters that Wentz felt a “twinge” in his foot during a rollout in practice on Thursday. Jacob Eason ran the offense for the final part of 11-on-11 work that day and joined Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton as Friday’s quarterbacks.

The Colts practice again on Saturday, but Brady doesn’t know if Wentz will be taking part in the workout. He said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star, that the team’s medical staff are evaluating “what the next move is and how bad it is” at the moment.

Brady also said that center Ryan Kelly is expected to miss a couple of weeks with an elbow injury, so the Colts are working without both ends of the snap exchange at the moment.

