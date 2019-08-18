Colts to evaluate Andrew Luck in “next couple of days”

Andrew Luck worked out before Saturday’s preseason game against the Browns. The Colts quarterback didn’t play, but he obviously appears closer to playing.

How close?

Colts coach Frank Reich said after the game they will evaluate Luck in the “next couple of days.”

“Really, no further update,” Reich said, via Mike Wells of ESPN.

Reich said earlier in the week he wants to make a decision on his starting quarterback for the season opener after the third preseason game on Aug. 24.

Luck did footwork drills, including going side-to-side before attempting a pass, according to Wells. the side-to-side movement has proved the most painful for Luck.

Wells reports that Luck has done workouts in private as he works his back way from calf and ankle injuries.

Jacoby Brissett went 8-of-10 for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Browns.