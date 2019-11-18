Colts estimate 11 players would have sat out Monday’s practice

The Colts didn’t practice on Monday and they would have been very short on players if they had gotten on the field.

Indianapolis plays Houston on Thursday night, so they issued an estimated practice report after holding a walkthrough on Monday. That report lists 11 players who would not have taken part in the session.

That group includes running back Marlon Mack, who had surgery after fracturing his hand in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Mack won’t play this week and head coach Frank Reich said safety Khari Willis (concussion) will also miss the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) was listed as out after missing the last three games. Wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand) has also been out, but was listed as a limited participant Monday.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), left tackle Anthony Castonzo (toe), tight end Eric Ebron (ankle), safety Clayton Geathers (rest), safety George Odum (shoulder), cornerback Shakial Taylor (ankle), running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were the other estimated non-participants. Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) drew a limited tag.

The Colts will get on the field the next two days and we’ll see how many players from that group will be on hand against the Texans.