The Colts announced the creation of a new coaching fellowship named in honor of their former head coach Tony Dungy on Monday.

The team said that the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship is designed to provide the Colts “with access to talented coaches while also fostering and expanding the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.” Dungy will serve on the selection committee along with General Manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich, the Irsay family, and others from the organization.

“I am thrilled that the Colts are seeking to help build diversity and inclusion in NFL coaching by launching this Diversity Fellowship coaching program,” Dungy said in a statement. “It’s a tremendous honor for me to be identified with the program. I applaud the Irsay family and the organization for taking this proactive step, and I hope it encourages other teams to look for ways to promote equal opportunities in the coaching ranks.”

The team will have one offensive coaching fellow and one on defense each year.

Colts establish Tony Dungy diversity coaching fellowship originally appeared on Pro Football Talk