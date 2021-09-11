Colts’ Eric Fisher has a chance to play in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts will be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but the team isn’t ruling out a chance he returns for the following week.

Continuing his work back from a torn Achilles, Fisher logged three limited practices this week. He likely needs to bump that up to a full status before returning, but head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday they aren’t ruling out a Week 2 debut.

“I mean I don’t think we’d rule it out. I think we keep it in play and see if he can continue to get better every day,” Reich said Friday to the media.

Fisher tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs in January. The team released him to save money in the salary cap, and the Colts signed him to a one-year deal following the 2021 NFL draft.

The team signed Fisher knowing he had to rehab his Achilles. Even then, they figured the best-case scenario would be a few weeks into the season.

“You’re right, we didn’t. We were thinking Week 3 or Week 4 maybe at best-case scenario,” Reich said. ”

I give Eric (Fisher) a lot of credit. He’s worked really stinking hard. The other thing I feel great about with Eric is he’s been as locked in mentally as you can be. So when he’s physically ready to go, I know he’ll be mentally ready to go.”

This will be a situation to monitor and it isn’t a guarantee he will be ready for the Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. However, it does appear he’s very close to making his debut.

