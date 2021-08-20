Colts’ Eric Fisher (Achilles) ramping up workouts

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher has been working through his rehab from January surgery to repair a torn Achilles, and it seems he’s ramping up his workouts hoping for a return soon.

Though it isn’t clear yet if Fisher will be ready to open the season at the blindside, the workouts he’s doing on the side appear to be more specific to offensive line movements, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic, which could suggest he’s getting closer in his rehab.

Saw Eric Fisher *really* getting after it following today's Colts practice. He's not just running around. He's doing very specific offensive line movements. That's a lot different than blocking a defensive end, obviously, but for a guy who tore his Achilles 8 months ago, it's 👀 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 19, 2021

The Colts have been running through a rotation at left tackle with the trio of Julién Davenport, Will Holden and Sam Tevi. None of the three have looked all that impressive in protecting the blindside so urgency is of the matter for the veteran to get back.

Of course, the Colts won’t rush him back just to get him returning a week or two early. That said, the position will be a concern until Fisher returns and proves he can give the Colts at least an average option at left tackle.

