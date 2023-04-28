Colts have enticing options at corner, offensive line for second-round pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The pick that matters most has been made.

The Colts drafted Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in Thursday’s first round, finally taking the potential franchise quarterback Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay has coveted for more than two years.

If Richardson realizes his immense potential, the 2023 draft will be remembered as a success in Indianapolis, no matter what happens with the rest of the seven picks they currently hold.

But the draft is far from over, and the Colts still have significant needs at cornerback, offensive line, wide receiver and on the defensive line. With that in mind and Indianapolis in possession of No. 35, the fourth pick of the second round, here’s a look at the players they might be considering in the second round.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) pulls in a first down catch Vanderbilt defensive back Ja'Dais Richard (34) during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Ncaa Football Tennessee Volunteers At Vanderbilt Commodores

Doyel: Anthony Richardson is the perfect lump of QB clay; can the Colts develop him?

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

A draft that was supposed to be light on first-round receivers instead produced a run of four consecutive receiver picks that began at No. 20, leaving the field light for receivers who fit Chris Ballard’s mold. Hyatt remains available, and the way he played at Tennessee last season fits the vertical, explosive passing game Shane Steichen wants to implement with Richardson under center. Hyatt averaged 18.9 yards per reception on 67 catches last season and scored 15 touchdowns, and he already knows how to play out of the slot.

O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Big and powerful at 6-5, 330 pounds, Torrence is a road-grader in the running game, and although the Colts like third-year guard Will Fries on the right side, Indianapolis needed more power out of the right guard spot, and Torrence can provide that.

Joe Tippman, C/G, Wisconsin

A Fort Wayne native, Tippmann is tall at 6-6, 313 pounds, can play center or guard, possessing the kind of versatility the Colts often crave on the interior offensive line. Veteran Indianapolis center Ryan Kelly didn’t play at his Pro Bowl level, and with two years left on his deal, the Colts could use a center of the future.

Story continues

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz (60) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John Michael Schmitz, C Minnesota

Schmitz, who has a smaller frame than Tippmann, started 35 games for the Golden Gophers over six seasons, and he fills the same need as Tippmann, although the Colts do have other options at center in the form of Danny Pinter and Dakoda Shepley.

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Steve Avila (79) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Avila, G, TCU

Another powerful road-grader at 6-3, 332 pounds, Avila has the versatility to start in any kind of scheme and he’s got some of the center flexibility the Colts like.

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones poses at Ben Davis' football stadium on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State

The Ben Davis High School product might not seem like an immediate need, given the presence of Braden Smith at right tackle and the Colts’ belief in Bernhard Raimann at left tackle, but Indianapolis has no proven tackles beyond those two, and Indianapolis has flirted with the idea of moving Smith inside to right guard in the past to get the best five blockers on the field. An enormous player at 6-8, 374 pounds, Jones will be a powerful run blocker right away, and he’s developing as a pass protector.

One of a kind Dawand Jones: Indy's mammoth Dawand Jones dreamed of NBA, on cusp of NFL millions

B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU

Ojulari, another LEO candidate at 6-2, 248, has good length, excellent explosive capabilities and the raw qualities the Colts often look for in a pass rusher. Indianapolis signed Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal to play the LEO, but the Colts want to stack up on pass rushers.

Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. motions to the Nittany Lion faithful after Minnesota is penalized for a second false start in the first quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Widely expected to be one of the top-three cornerbacks taken and frequently mocked as a top-16 pick, Porter Jr. is somehow still on the board, even though four cornerbacks have already gone in a deep class. Porter Jr. is huge at 6-2, 193 pounds and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, giving him the kind of physical tools defensive coordinator Gus Bradley likes.

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Julius Brents (23) falls back into the end zone after incepting a pass thrown by TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Brents, a Warren Central product, is the kind of freak athlete the Colts have increasingly targeted in the Ballard era. A 6-2, 198-pounder who ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds, Brents has incredible change of direction skills, and he’s coming off a first team All-Big 12 season that included four interceptions.

More on Julius Brents: 5 things to know about Indianapolis native and Kansas State cornerback

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Another size-speed freak at 6-1, 207 pounds, Ringo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. His wingspan isn’t overly long, and Ringo is a little raw, but the Colts have a desperate need at cornerbacks, and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has always liked long cornerbacks with excellent movement skills.

Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Big enough at 6-0, 180 pounds, Smith was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks who had the quickness to play both inside and outside, and he’s played in a zone-heavy scheme.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NFL Draft Round 2: Colts have strong options at corner, offensive line