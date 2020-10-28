Colts get encouraging news on injury front

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) will return to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 8 matchup against the Detriot Lions (3-3), and there was some encouraging injury news.

Coming out of the bye week fresh, head coach Frank Reich told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s practice that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr (leg), linebacker Darius Leonard (groin) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) will all return to the field in some capacity to begin the week.

Frank Reich says the following players will practice today in some capacity: WR-Michael Pittman (leg)

LB-Darius Leonard (groin)

DE-Kekmoko Turay (ankle)





The Colts were expecting to get Pittman Jr. and Leonard back on the field following the bye week. It still remains to be seen whether they will be ready for the game against the Lions, but this is encouraging news that they could be on their way.

Pittman Jr. has been recovering from compartment leg syndrome while Leonard has missed the last two games due to a groin injury.

As for Turay, he shouldn’t be expected back for the Week 8 game. The Colts have said they want Turay to practice for a few weeks before he sees time in the game. This means Turay could be out this week and potentially Week 9 against the Ravens.

That could be accelerated depending on how he looks, but Turay shouldn’t be expected to play in Week 8.

The official injury report will come out later on Wednesday, which will give a better idea of the injury statuses for these three players.

But as the Colts look to make a second-half run for an AFC playoff spot, this is some encouraging news.

