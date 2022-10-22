Colts elevate WRs Dezmon Patmon, Ethan Fernea to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receivers Dezmon Patmon and Ethan Fernea from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Considering the fact that Keke Coutee has been ruled out due to a concussion, the Colts made sure to bring up some depth for the wide receiver room.

Patmon will likely be working as the fifth wide receiver in the room while Fernea can offer some special teams work as a gunner.

