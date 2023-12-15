Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea for Saturday's game

The Colts elevated wide receiver Ethan Fernea to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against the Steelers, the team announced Friday.

Fernea re-joined the Colts on Dec. 1 after participating in the team’s 2023 offseason program and training camp.

He has appeared in one career, seeing action on one offensive snap and nine on special teams for the Colts against the Titans in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Fernea originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022.

He appeared in 50 games at UCLA and caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and making 12 tackles.