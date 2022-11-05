Colts elevate two RBs from practice squad in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts elevated running backs Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday.

Lindsay was expected to be called up from the practice squad after Jonathan Taylor was ruled out due to an ankle injury. The trade of Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills also played a part in the need for two running backs.

This is Lindsay’s third standard elevation from the practice squad this season, which means the Colts must sign him to the active roster if they want to be able to play him again.

Wilkins was signed to the practice squad earlier this week after the Hines trade went through.

The Colts also have Zack Moss on the roster now as a part of the trade with the Bills. However, he was only able to log two practices and it’s likely he needs more time to get a grasp of the offense. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s a healthy scratch for that reason.

With Taylor out, Deon Jackson will lead the charge in the backfield and likely get the majority of work while Lindsay spells him and Wilkins spends time on special teams.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire