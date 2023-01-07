Colts elevate two from practice squad for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Trevor Denbow from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

It seems the Colts will be seeing the return of wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion) so they should have a full wide receiver room. Coutee also will provide some help on special teams.

Denbow will be called up likely to take a role on special teams considering the injuries that have hit the secondary. There’s a chance the Colts could be without cornerbacks Brandon Facyson (concussion) and Stephon Gilmore (wrist), both of which are questionable.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire