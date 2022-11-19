Colts elevate two players in Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts elevated defensive end Kameron Cline and tight end Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Saturday.

As Kwity Paye misses another game, the Colts are bringing up Cline, who can play a limited role on the strong side of the defensive line.

Kalinic gets his second consecutive call-up from the practice squad, replacing rookie tight end Jelani Woods, who is set to miss his second game due to a shoulder injury.

