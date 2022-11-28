Colts elevate two players from practice squad for Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts elevated tight end Nikola Kalinic and linebacker Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Monday.

Kalinic is likely being called up due to the injury status of Kylen Granson, who was questionable—then downgraded to doubtful—for the matchup due to an illness. He didn’t practice all week. Kalinic will join Mo Alie-Cox and rookie Jelani Woods, who makes his return from a shoulder injury.

Rhyne will be called up from the practice squad to add some depth on special teams with Zaire Franklin also battling an illness. Franklin initially didn’t have a designation but was then downgraded to questionable on Sunday. It still isn’t clear if he’ll be able to play.

If Franklin can’t play, it’s likely that E.J. Speed will take his spot while Rhyne contributes on special teams.

