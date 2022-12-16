Colts elevate two players from practice squad for Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts elevated cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. and linebacker Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Friday.

With cornerbacks Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Brandon Facyson (illness) being ruled out—Facyson was downgraded Friday—the Colts are extremely short-handed in the secondary. Baker will likely add back-end and special teams depth.

Rhyne will be called up as a standard elevation for the third consecutive game. His role is mainly on special teams and since this is his third elevation, he must be signed to the active roster following the game if the Colts want him to be active for any remaining games.

