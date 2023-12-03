Colts elevate RB Tyler Goodson, WR D.J. Montgomery for Week 13

the Indianapolis Colts elevated running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday.

Goodson will serve as the No. 3 running back with Jonathan Taylor ruled out due to a thumb injury that required surgery. The Colts will lean on Zack Moss to carry the load while Trey Sermon works as the backup.

This is Montgomery’s second consecutive elevation from the practice squad. He will serve as the No. 6 wide receiver working mostly on special teams.

