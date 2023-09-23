Colts elevate RB Trey Sermon, release RB Deon Jackson

The Indianapolis Colts are elevating running back Trey Sermon to the active roster from the practice squad and are releasing running back Deon Jackson, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jackson served as the starting running back in Week 1 but struggled mightily between the tackles. When Zack Moss returned in Week 2, he took every snap and carry out of the backfield.

The #Colts are releasing RB Deon Jackson, source said, and bringing up RB Trey Sermon from the practice squad for the week. Jackson started Week 1 amid injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2023

Sermon was signed to the practice squad at the beginning of the week, and head coach Shane Steichen must feel comfortable enough to have him serve as the backup to Moss. It helps that Sermon worked with Steichen as a part of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

It’s expected that Moss will continue to see the majority of the work in the backfield but considering the weather conditions set to hit Baltimore on Sunday, Sermon could find his way onto the field.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire