Colts elevate Nikola Kalinic, Forrest Rhyne for Monday night

The Colts have called up a pair of players from the practice squad ahead of Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

Tight end Nikola Kalinic and linebacker Forrest Rhyne have both been elevated to the active roster. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Kalinic is up for the third straight week and he started last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. He played 24 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in those appearances.

The Colts listed Kylen Granson as doubtful to play due to an illness and Kalinic will give them more depth behind Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods.

Rhyne signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason. Monday night’s game would be his first regular season action as an NFL player.

