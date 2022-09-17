The Colts elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and kicker Chase McLaughlin to the 53-player roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

McLaughlin was signed to the practice squad this week, along with Lucas Havrisik, to replace Rodrigo Blankenship as the team’s kicker. McLaughlin, who previously spent time with the Colts in 2019 and 2020, won the job for this week.

McLaughlin has appeared in 31 career games in his time with the Browns (2021), Jets (2020), Jaguars (2020), Colts (2019-20), Vikings (2019-20), 49ers (2019), Chargers (2019) and Bills (2019). He has converted 37-of-49 field goals and 67-of-69 extra points for 178 points.

McLaughlin also has totaled 38 touchbacks on kickoffs.

With receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and Alec Pierce (concussion) ruled out, Coutee will have a role this week.

Coutee signed with the Colts’ practice squad on Aug. 31. He participated in the team’s 2022 offseason program and training camp.

Coutee has played 25 career games with 10 starts in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Texans (2018-20). He has compiled 84 receptions for 946 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, seven punt returns for 48 yards and five kickoff returns for 97 yards.

He also has started one postseason contest and totaled 11 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Colts elevate Keke Coutee, Chase McLaughlin from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk