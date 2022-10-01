Colts elevate K Chase McLaughlin, DT Chris Williams to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated kicker Chase McLaughlin and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

This is McLaughlin’s third consecutive elevation from the practice squad. It is likely the Colts will sign him to the active roster now that he is out of standard elevations.

Williams has been called up for the first time this season likely as depth given the elbow injury to DeForest Buckner, who didn’t practice all week but is listed as questionable.

