Colts elevate Anthony Chesley, place T.J. Carrie on IR

The Colts elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley to the 53-player roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. They placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Carrie, who has 11 solo tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams stop, must miss at least three games before returning to action.

The Colts got starter Xavier Rhodes back in Week 3, but Rock Ya-Sin injured an ankle in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Chesley signed to the Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 1. He participated in the team’s offseason program and training camp after originally signing a futures contract in January.

Chesley has appeared in three career games and has totaled one special teams tackle in his time with the Texans (2019-20) and Bengals (2019). He originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The Colts also announced they have signed safety Jordan Lucas to the practice squad.

