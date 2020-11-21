Colts elevate 3 players to the active roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated three players from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Among those moves includes elevating center Joey Hunt from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. The Colts placed defensive end Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, and he will be unavailable to play.

The Colts also elevated defensive end Cassius Marsh and rookie defensive tackle Robert Windsor. Marsh was elevated last week against the Titans when Matthew Adams was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Windsor was a sixth-round pick with the Colts in the 2020 NFL draft and could make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Colts and Packers are set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff time on FOX.

