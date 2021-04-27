Colts take EDGE Azeez Ojulari in NFL Wire mock draft

With just two days until the 2021 NFL draft, the NFL Wire crew conducted a network mock draft for all picks in the first round.

With no trades allowed, we had to stay put at No. 21 overall. This first pick came down between edge rusher and offensive tackle. We know the former is the bigger need but that the latter may be the more realistic selection given the talent level at the position.

With EDGE Kwity Paye, along with OTs Alijah Vera-Tucker, Christian Darrisaw and Teven Jenkins already taken, we went with former Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari with the No. 21 overall pick.

Here’s what we said about the pick in the mock draft:

“If this were the real draft, the Colts would most likely be trading back to the end of the round and hopefully picking up a third-round pick to replace the one they gave up for Carson Wentz. Since we’re staying here, the choice is Ojulari. His explosiveness and length should intrigue the Colts, while his character fits exactly the kind of culture Chris Ballard has built over the years. Edge rusher is the biggest need for the Colts, and even though they don’t draft solely off need, Ojulari is a strong fit and can contribute immediately to a thin position group. Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi was also under consideration here.”

It was a tough pick here, but with some of the upper-tier tackles already gone, we decided to address the edge, which is easily the biggest need. Ojulari can come in and contribute right away. His length and power allow him to set a strong edge while his get-off will be enough once he continues to develop his pass-rush plan.

After taking Ojulari in the first, the Colts would be expected to grab an offensive tackle in Round 2.

