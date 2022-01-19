Colts’ Ed Dodds withdraws from Bears GM search

Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds withdrew his name Wednesday from the Chicago Bears’ general manager search, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Dodds had his interview with the Bears on Monday, along with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the vacant head coach role. But it seems Dodds will be remaining with the Colts for the time being.

#Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds informed the #Bears he’s withdrawing his name from their GM search, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Dodds has gone for an interview only to withdraw his name. He had an interview lined up with the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 offseason and withdrew his name shortly after that as well.

Given that he knows his chances of getting a general manager role only comes around once, he’s probably pretty specific on what kind of team he wants to inherit.

There is still an expectation that the Las Vegas Raiders will put in a request to interview Dodds following the firing of Mike Mayock so that will be something to keep an eye on as well.

