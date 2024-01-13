Colts’ Ed Dodds schedules GM interviews with Panthers, Chargers

Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds will interview for the general manager vacancies of the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

It was previously reported that the Panthers requested to interview Dodds for their general manager vacancy, and the Colts granted that request. According to Schefter, Dodds will interview for the vacancy on Sunday.

As for the Chargers, it wasn’t clear if Dodds would be on their list at first, but he is now. According to Schefter, Dodds is scheduled to meet with the Chargers brass on Wednesday.

Colts’ assistant general manager Ed Dodds met with the Raiders yesterday, and will do the same with the Panthers on Sunday and then the Chargers on Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2024

Whether Dodds would want to work with an owner such as David Tepper, who is known for being heavily involved remains to be seen. But it makes sense for him to interview for the vacancy regardless simply for the opportunity.

The role with the Chargers is certainly appealing despite the salary-cap issues they are going to run into this offseason. Having a quarterback like Justin Herbert makes an outlook much brighter for an incoming general manager.

We’ll see if anything comes from these interviews, but it’s clear that Dodds is in high demand this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire