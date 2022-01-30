Colts’ Ed Dodds is not expected to be new Raiders GM

Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for their general manager vacancy but is not expected to land the job.

Instead, the Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots executive Dave Ziegler as their new general manager, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Raiders are expected to hire #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler as their new GM, per, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. He was key in New England’s fast turnaround, now turns his attention to Las Vegas. The next step is slated to be the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

With Dodds staying, the Colts will have the majority of their brain trust working to turn around the organization after a disappointing end to the 2021 season.

Dodds was a candidate for the general manager vacancy in Chicago but after his interview, he withdrew his name from the search. The Bears also interviewed Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, but the former decided to hire Ryan Poles instead.

However, the Bears did wind up hiring former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be the new head coach.

Dodds has had his share of general manager interviews over the last two offseasons and he’s made it clear that he’s extremely picky about the opportunity, especially considering he’ll only get one shot at it.

Regardless, it appears the Colts will have the majority of their front office back for the 2022 offseason.

