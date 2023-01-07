Colts’ Ed Dodds among potential future GMs

The Indianapolis Colts will see a lot of turnover when it comes to the front office and coaching staff, including assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Acting as Chris Ballard’s right-hand man since 2017, Dodds has made a name for himself as a popular general manager candidate. He has interviewed a few times in recent offseasons but ultimately declined those opportunities.

With the Colts franchise in disarray, heading toward an offseason of uncertainty, this may be the chance Dodds takes to finally be a general manager in the NFL.

As Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated conducted his list of potential future general managers, Dodds found himself on the list again.

“Indy’s not having the best year—if they were, Dodds would be one of the most prominent names on this list, and the Colts’ well-respected No. 3, Morocco Brown, would probably be on it, too. As it is, Dodds is one of the NFL’s most revered evaluators, an old-school, straightforward scout who also happened to help build Indy’s technology. There’s also a strong connection to Jim Harbaugh here (Dodds was seen as the Harbaugh GM when he interviewed in Las Vegas last year), which could be a factor in the Colts’ pursuing Harbaugh.”

The connection with Harbaugh is an interesting one, and it could play a role if he winds up changing his mind about staying at Michigan. Harbaugh seems to be near the top of the list when it comes to Jim Irsay’s preferred candidates.

Dodds could very well see a handful of interviews this offseason. Considering how well the Colts have drafted—for the most part—during his tenure, other teams will take a liking to that. He would have to change the philosophy Ballard has taken when it comes to roster construction, but it helps that they’ve been a successful franchise when it comes to drafting and talent evaluation.

This is going to be an unpredictable offseason for the Colts. Over the last five or so years, they’ve been pretty predictable. But this offseason could provide a lot of shocking news and developments over the next few months.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire