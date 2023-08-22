Colts, Eagles joint practice ends after massive brawl

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles held a joint practice Tuesday ahead of the preseason finale, but it appears the practice was cut a bit short due to a massive brawl.

Teams will always do their best to be smart about the fights during joint practices, and they typically will call it quits when the fights are more of a focus than the work.

It seems this massive fight was mostly between Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin and Eagles center Jason Kelce. There also was another fight that included Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett hit Anthony Richardson trying to get the ball out.

That seemed to be the case late during Tuesday’s practice. Here are some of the updates from the fight:

