Colts, Eagles joint practice ends after massive brawl

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles held a joint practice Tuesday ahead of the preseason finale, but it appears the practice was cut a bit short due to a massive brawl.

Teams will always do their best to be smart about the fights during joint practices, and they typically will call it quits when the fights are more of a focus than the work.

It seems this massive fight was mostly between Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin and Eagles center Jason Kelce. There also was another fight that included Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett hit Anthony Richardson trying to get the ball out.

That seemed to be the case late during Tuesday’s practice. Here are some of the updates from the fight:

FIGHT! Looked like Barnett might have hit Richardson to get the ball out. Colts didn’t like it Barnett gets into a fight, tons of #Eagles run over, including Jalen Carter, who had to be held back Practice getting feisty — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 22, 2023

Fight! Philly native Zaire Franklin got popped after the whistle. Both squads emptied into a tussle. Couple punches thrown but looks like cooler heads have prevailed. #Colts — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023

Fight. Zaire Franklin made a hit in 11 on 11 and the Eagles did not take kindly to it. Big scrum #Colts — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023

Major fight at Eagles practice. Jason Kelce just decked a Colts player. He took exception to a hard hit on Kenny Gainwell. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 22, 2023

Sideline-clearing fight right now at Eagles-Colts. Jason Kelce and Zaire Franklin were involved before both teams joined. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 22, 2023

Lol literally two of the best people around. All of that goes out the window, though, when you’re in between those lines. https://t.co/KLEVGiVYYe — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 22, 2023

Jason Kelce and Zaire Franklin has been jawing all practice. Franklin laid a hit on Gainwell in the open field and Kelce just ran him down and over full speed like a Mack truck. Wild stuff. — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) August 22, 2023

We have a fight! Jalen Hurts hit Kenneth Gainwell in a dump-off and Zaire Franklin cracked him to the ground. Then Jason Kelce sprinted over to crack Zaire to the ground and both teams ran out into a 150-player scrum. We’ll end on that note. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Colts player Dayo Odeyingbo yells “62 is a b***ch” looks like practice is over — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 22, 2023

Practice is over after the brawl. — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023

FULL ON FIGHT at Eagles-Colts practice. players diving to the ground, both sidelines rush the field. — shamus (@shamus_clancy) August 22, 2023

Lol sounds like the #Colts made a bunch of new friends. 😂 https://t.co/FXzaQWBv0a — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 22, 2023

Got fight PBP from player. Zaire Franklin pushed Kenny Gainwell after catch on the play prior. Gainwell had shove of his own to retaliate. Jason Kelce had enough on the next play. Just decided to let known he wasn’t having it after KG catch. Benches cleared.#Eagles #Colts — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire