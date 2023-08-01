Colts' E.J. Speed: 'Practice brings confidence'
Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed discusses gaining confidence during training camp.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed discusses gaining confidence during training camp.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Davis was allegedly driving 114 mph in a 45-mph zone.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Fantasy football Andy Behrens shares a two-round dynasty mock draft, 2023 rookies only.
Dalton Del Don examines two young receivers, one getting too much fantasy hype and another being overlooked in early drafts.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down big-picture draft tips.
The Los Angeles Angels opted to be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline as they look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don reintroduce the new version of the podcast, discuss major news with the Colts, Jets, Bengals & more, before diving into Matt's draft blueprint for the 2023 season.
There are questions about how successful the Commanders will be on the field this season, but it didn't take long for team owner Josh Harris to get his first win off it, one that was easy to claim.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the fallout from last week’s news of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four AFC South squads.
J.T. Poston got aggressive on the 72nd hole of the tournament, and it cost him plenty.
One of football's most intriguing backfield tandems is sidelined.
The deal furthers the team's commitment to building around and attempting to retain Shohei Ohtani.
The 22-year-old pulled up during a drill early in Sunday's training camp practice.
Next up, the USWNT plays the winner of Group G. Here's how to tune into the game on streaming, cable or VPN.
The Cowboys' owner doesn't sound like someone willing to give in to Martin's demands.