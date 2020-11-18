Colts’ E.J. Speed named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in the Week 10 win over the Titans on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium. Speed's blocked punt, which was returned for a touchdown by cornerback T.J. Carrie, gave the Colts a 27-17 lead late in the third quarter. This came immediately after the Colts had scored a touchdown that was jump-started by a botched punt from Titans punter Ryan Allen. Speed was dangerously close to blocking that one as well. Speed has four special teams tackles on the season.