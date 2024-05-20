Colts DT DeForest Buckner named one of PFF’s top 30 over 30 for 2024

Pro Football Focus recently compiled its list of the top 30 players who will be 30 years or older come Week 1 of the 2024 season. On that list was Colts’ defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner was No. 21 on the list, right behind Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp at No. 20 and just ahead of Saints’ safety Tyrann Mathieu at No. 22.

Kansas City’s Chris Jones at No. 3 and Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward at No. 11 were the two defensive tackles ahead of Buckner.

“Buckner has never graded below 71.6 overall, a mark he earned in his rookie season. The standout interior defender has logged six season-long grades above 80.1 in his career.”

Buckner continues to impact the game at a high level and does so against both the run and the pass.

In 2023, Buckner had the fourth-highest pass-rush grade from PFF among interior defenders. His 52 pressures were the 14th-most, while he also tied for seventh in pass rush win rate, along with being 11th in run-stop rate as well.

Earlier this offseason, the Colts signed Buckner to a two-year, $46 million extension that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season.

“DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years,” GM Chris Ballard said in a statement released by the team following the extension. “As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency, and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team.

“We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I’m excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension.”

Along with Buckner, the Colts have invested heavily into their defensive front, re-signing Grover Stewart, adding Raekwon Davis, drafting Laiatu Latu in the first round, and picking up Kwity Paye’s fifth-year option for 2025. This should be one of the more disruptive fronts in football this season.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire