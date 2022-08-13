Colts drop preseason opener, 27-24, to Bills
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indianapolis ColtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Isaiah RodgersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ifeadi OdenigboLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Indianapolis Colts lost their first preseason game of the year, 27-24, against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
During the preseason, the focus isn’t necessarily on the record or the end result but rather on how the players looked working together. There were some good moments and bad moments for the Colts on both sides of the ball, but football is officially back.
Here’s everything we know following the Colts’ preseason-opening loss:
Final Score: Bills 27, Colts 24
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Final
Colts
3
7
7
7
24
Bills
0
7
3
17
24
The game was over when...
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images
…The Bills converted a 46-yard field-goal attempt as the clock expired. It didn’t matter anyway because there is no overtime during the preseason.
Keys to the game
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The defense continued its quest to lead the league in takeaways. They had five takeaways (three interceptions, two fumbles). Not a bad way to start the preseason.
The Colts dominated the time of possession, 33:57-26:03
Speaking of the takeaways, the Colts scored 18 points off of turnovers.
QB Sam Ehlinger had a strong day working the quick-pasing game methodically. He led the way with two touchdown passes and a 139.6 passer rating.
In the red zone, the Colts converted three of their four trips inside the 20-yard line.
3 Stars of the game
AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes
QB Sam Ehlinger: The second-year quarterback was 10-of-11 passing for 88 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding four carries for 24 rushing yards.
S Nick Cross: The rookie played with the first-team defense. He was targeted twice in the red zone on the first drive and didn’t allow a reception.
TE Jelani Woods: The rookie tight end only had two receptions but both went for 11 yards, and one of them capped off a touchdown drive in the third quarter.
Highlights
Rodney McLeod with the pick ‼️
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/whW7qq2ORy
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022
Somewhere @RobertMathis98 is happy.#Colts#Bills#NFLPreSeason pic.twitter.com/Y3TnYokzON
— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) August 13, 2022
Foles ➡️ Williams
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/SOC4ERqueR
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022
.@sehlinger3 + @jelani_thegreat = @Colts TD
📺: #INDvsBUF on @NFLNetwork (or check your local listings)
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Dz9p0kOaUQ pic.twitter.com/V7kxD2tn1L
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022
Another @Colts INT! How excited are you @dsleon45? 🔥
📺: #INDvsBUF on @NFLNetwork (or check your local listings)
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Dz9p0kOaUQ pic.twitter.com/1y8wCHdT40
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022
To the bank. 🤑
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jvUeLwt6fZ
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022
Injuries
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and WR Mike Strachan (knee) remain on the PUP list and did not play.
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring) was being evaluated for an injury during the second quarter. He later returned in the second quarter.
WR Keke Coutee (groin) was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the second quarter.
CB Isaiah Rodgers (head) was ruled out during the second quarter after leaving with a head injury.
What's next?
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts will have Sunday and Monday off before returning for practice Tuesday. Head coach Frank Reich will likely speak with reporters Sunday, Aug. 14.
The week of practice coming up will consist of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions before the second preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20.
1
1