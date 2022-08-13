Colts drop preseason opener, 27-24, to Bills

The Indianapolis Colts lost their first preseason game of the year, 27-24, against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

During the preseason, the focus isn’t necessarily on the record or the end result but rather on how the players looked working together. There were some good moments and bad moments for the Colts on both sides of the ball, but football is officially back.

Here’s everything we know following the Colts’ preseason-opening loss:

Final Score: Bills 27, Colts 24

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 3 7 7 7 24 Bills 0 7 3 17 24

The game was over when...

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

…The Bills converted a 46-yard field-goal attempt as the clock expired. It didn’t matter anyway because there is no overtime during the preseason.

Keys to the game

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The defense continued its quest to lead the league in takeaways. They had five takeaways (three interceptions, two fumbles). Not a bad way to start the preseason.

The Colts dominated the time of possession, 33:57-26:03

Speaking of the takeaways, the Colts scored 18 points off of turnovers.

QB Sam Ehlinger had a strong day working the quick-pasing game methodically. He led the way with two touchdown passes and a 139.6 passer rating.

In the red zone, the Colts converted three of their four trips inside the 20-yard line.

3 Stars of the game

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

QB Sam Ehlinger: The second-year quarterback was 10-of-11 passing for 88 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding four carries for 24 rushing yards. S Nick Cross: The rookie played with the first-team defense. He was targeted twice in the red zone on the first drive and didn’t allow a reception. TE Jelani Woods: The rookie tight end only had two receptions but both went for 11 yards, and one of them capped off a touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Highlights

Rodney McLeod with the pick ‼️ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/whW7qq2ORy — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022

Foles ➡️ Williams 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/SOC4ERqueR — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022

To the bank. 🤑 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jvUeLwt6fZ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022

Injuries

Story continues

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and WR Mike Strachan (knee) remain on the PUP list and did not play.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring) was being evaluated for an injury during the second quarter. He later returned in the second quarter.

WR Keke Coutee (groin) was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the second quarter.

CB Isaiah Rodgers (head) was ruled out during the second quarter after leaving with a head injury.

What's next?

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts will have Sunday and Monday off before returning for practice Tuesday. Head coach Frank Reich will likely speak with reporters Sunday, Aug. 14.

The week of practice coming up will consist of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions before the second preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire