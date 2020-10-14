Colts drop in power rankings entering Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) couldn’t get a win on the road against the Cleveland Browns (4-1) in Week 5, and it caused them to drop slightly in the power rankings.

Though the Colts sat at No. 8 in Week 5, coming off of the loss bumped them down two spots to No. 10 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings for Week 6.

In his final season for the Chargers, Philip Rivers made himself redundant in part because he led the NFL with six interceptions in the last two minutes or games, or in overtime. The Colts threw that aside when they signed Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract with the thought that Rivers would retrain his YOLO tendencies under head coach Frank Reich, who was Rivers’ QB Whisperer during some of his best seasons back when the Chargers were in San Diego. So far this season, Rivers hasn’t dialed it in regarding two-minute specificity regarding situational interceptions, but including his performance against the Browns in a 32-23 loss, Rivers has some really ugly fourth-quarter numbers: 27 of 39 for 259 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 74.6. We’re going to go with the quote from all-time great author Maya Angelou here: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” The Colts have an excellent defense, but they could be undone by their quarterback as the season progresses.

After losing to a good team in the Browns, the Colts will be looking to bounce back in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) and their rookie quarterback in Joe Burrow.

The Colts opened the week as strong home favorites for the matchup as the line separates the two teams by more than a touchdown.

The Colts have some issues they need to figure out, but they can come away with a win in Week 6 and be 4-2 going into their Week 7 bye.