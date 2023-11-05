Colts’ Drew Ogletree suffers foot injury vs. Panthers

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree suffered a foot injury and will not return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

It isn’t clear exactly when Ogletree suffered the injury nor is it clear how severe the injury is. The offense just got Kylen Granson back from a two-game absence due to a concussion while Jelani Woods has yet to make his season debut due to a hamstring injury.

Ogletree has been serving as the starter for the majority of the season so it’s likely that Granson and Mo Alie-Cox will fill the void.

#Colts TE Drew Ogletree is OUT with a foot injury. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire