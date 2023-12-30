Colts' Drew Ogletree arrested on felony domestic battery charge

Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested on Friday and charged with domestic battery.

Hendricks County Jail records describe Ogletree's felony charge as "Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing child present and might be able to see/hear."

The Indianapolis Star reports that Ogletree was booked at 3:42 p.m. on Friday, hours after the Colts finished practice. Police who responded to a call of a domestic disturbance found a female victim in pain and unable to move. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim said Ogletree "body slammed" her to the ground and that Ogletree admitted he pushed her to the ground.

Ogletree will likely miss Sunday's game against the Raiders and any other games until the legal matter is resolved, and he faces a suspension under the NFL personal conduct policy once an investigation is completed.

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree," the Colts said in a statement. "The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Ogletree has played in 12 games for the Colts this season, with nine starts, and is a contributor on special teams.