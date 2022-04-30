Colts draft TE Jelani Woods: How he fits with Indy

The Indianapolis Colts heard the concerns about not having legit threats in their passing attack, leading them to addressing those questions with another pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

After selecting wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round, Chris Ballard gets Frank Reich a tight end for his offense in Jelani Woods. The Virginia prospect is one of the most athletic tight end prospects to ever enter the NFL when you take a look at his RAS score.

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The athletic traits that Woods has for the position give him a very high ceiling if the coaching staff can tap into his talent. After transitioning from quarterback to tight end, he still has a lot to learn on how he can improve his game and develop his body for the position. The best part is that he doesn’t have to be that guy from day one.

While Reich does like to use three tight ends within his offense, Mo Alie-Cox is set to dominate the snaps in that room. Kylen Granson will have his opportunity to be the TE2 on the depth chart but he won’t be handed the role and has competition with Woods in training camp.

Granson has the upper hand because he has a year in the system but if Woods can show he can be a playmaker in year one then he may carve out himself a larger role than planned this summer.

I see a smaller role for him to start the season as he gets accumulated in the system and adds some size to his large frame. He has some development to do as a receiver and as a blocker but if he can put it all together then he can be a Pro Bowl level tight end by his third season in the NFL.

He might not have a large impact in his rookie season but Frank Riech can get creative on how he can use his size and athleticism to the offense’s advantage throughout the season. Matt Ryan has to be happy with the two potential weapons that Chris Ballard has gotten him during Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Related

2022 NFL draft: Colts select OT Bernhard Raimann with No. 77 pick 2022 NFL draft: Colts select TE Jelani Woods with No. 73 pick Grading the Colts' draft selection of WR Alec Pierce

Story continues

List