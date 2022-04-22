Colts draft picks 2022: Full list of Indianapolis’ draft picks, order for every round

The Indianapolis Colts have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and will make their first selection with the 42nd overall pick in the second round.

After just one season, the Carson Wentz experiment in Indianapolis is over. The Colts went 9-8 last year and missed the playoffs with Wentz at QB before choosing to make a switch this offseason. Indianapolis traded Wentz to Washington, while acquiring Matt Ryan from Atlanta to take over at quarterback.

Ryan, who turns 37 in May, will look to bring some stability to the quarterback room in Indy. Ryan has started 222 of a possible 225 games since entering the league in 2008, while the Colts have had six different starting quarterbacks over the past five seasons. However, Ryan is not the long-term solution as the Colts could look to add a quarterback with one of their early picks.

The team does not have a first round pick this year as it was traded to Philadelphia last offseason in the Wentz deal (PHI has since traded that pick, No. 16 overall, to NO). Indianapolis has one pick in each of the second and third rounds, both acquired from Washington when the Colts traded Wentz away in March.

The Colts relied on the run last season as Jonathan Taylor led the league in both rushing yards (1,811) and rush TD (18). With Taylor expected to carry a heavy workload once again, adding another offensive lineman to help block for Taylor and protect Matt Ryan would bolster the Colts’ chances of returning to the playoffs.

In mid-April, Indianapolis made a major free agent acquisition, signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore (at the time of the acquisition, Gilmore was the highest-ranked player on PFT’s list of top available free agents). A veteran of Buffalo and New England, Gilmore played for Carolina in the 2021 season.

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see where the Colts will be making picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 2: No. 42 (from WAS)

Round 3: No. 73 (from WAS)

Round 4: No. 122

Round 5: No. 159

Round 5: No. 179

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 239

